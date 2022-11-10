JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eleven metal memorial emblems – 10 recognizing those who served in 10 U.S. wars and one commemorating veterans in general – are lined up on a stone wall at the Conemaugh Gap Scenic Overlook.
The display is the centerpiece of the park located at Sang Hollow along Route 56, Haws Pike, in Lower Yoder Township, a short distance from the Johnstown border.
Southmont resident Frank Santichen has been maintaining the space for about 15 years.
“I just thought I could do something for a lot of people, especially the veterans of the country,” Santichen said.
Santichen’s tribute to veterans includes a black-and-white POW/MIA flag. There are also picnic tables, flowers and bird feeders mixed into the landscape.
“It’s my labor of love, and I call it ‘nature’s window,’ ” Santichen said. “It’s God’s church to me, but nature’s window. … I’m just trying to do my part to leave my legacy, I guess.”
Santichen has done most of the work himself, but has also received assistance from volunteers, including Mike Molnarko and Tim Martin.
Recently, Christopher McKendrick has contributed to the effort as part of his Eagle Scout project. He rebuilt flower beds, constructed a bulletin board, painted the curbing and wooden rail, and brought in rocks for landscaping.
“In today’s world, he amplified what more young people should do and can do in the communities in which they live,” Santichen said. “He showed the maturity and level-headedness of a very good young person on his way to becoming a very good role model for younger kids in this day and age.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.