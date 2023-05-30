Veterans Court graduates three

EBENSBURG – A one-on-one experience and a fresh start, are what the three new graduates of the Cambria County Veterans Court program were able to experience Tuesday as they celebrated during the program’s 18th graduation ceremony.
This year’s spring ceremony saw just three graduates, who are now among more than 200 people who have graduated from the program since it was created about nine years ago.
The program helps veterans who have been charged with minor crimes get connected to the proper resources in a bid to prevent recidivism.
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany said that the smaller class sizes has allowed the needs of the participants to be better addressed.
“What we have attempted to do in our veterans court is not only addressing the treatment needs that we find that they need but provide the camaraderie that the mentors have,” Creany said.
He said that they work with the challenges that those in the program face with getting out of the service, as well as the issues they face as a result of their service.
“We really have to work with them and not forget that your military service is not the issues and should not end our commitment to bring everyone around, helping them, get back where they feel a part again,” Creany said.
