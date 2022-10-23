JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans will be honored during the 23rd annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at Greater Johnstown Middle School, 220 Messenger St., Johnstown.
Students will honor veterans with a special presentation. The breakfast is free for veterans.
The event is sponsored by Greater Johnstown School District, Conemaugh Valley Veterans and Nutrition Inc.
Reservations are required by calling 814-533-5670, ext. 1670.
