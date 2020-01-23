EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Veteran Services Office has scheduled town hall meetings in Johnstown, Ebensburg, Patton, Northern Cambria and Ashville to educate veterans and their families about the services offered by the office and the various benefits to which veterans may be entitled.
Zackary Portser, Cambria County director of veteran affairs, said on Thursday that his office’s goal is “knowledge-sharing” and “getting the word out there for people who need it” about those services and benefits.
“We’re bringing that information to people who may not know,” he said, “and kind of shaking the trees, letting them know that we’re here, that we do provide these services … and that they may be missing out on something they may be entitled to. … We go out into the communities, try to meet veterans where they’re at, bring information about these resources.”
Portser noted that, at the most recent census, 10.4% of Cambria County residents were veterans.
“There are a few major programs available to veterans,” he said, citing a pension program for veterans who served during wartime, compensation for service-related disabilities and income-based medical care coverage provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, among others.
Providing information at the meeting will be not only the Cambria County Veteran Services Office, but also other veteran-oriented agencies and nonprofits. The meetings are open to veterans and to their family members, neighbors, friends and anyone else who wants information on veterans’ services and benefits.
“Typically,” Portser said, “a lot of veterans are proud – don’t want to come and don’t want to get help until someone who does care comes to these events and brings the word back to them.”
Scheduled times, dates and locations for the town hall meetings are as follows:
• 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
• 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Ashville VFW Post, 158 W. Main St.
• 1 p.m. Feb. 11, Barnesboro American Legion, 805 Maple Ave., Northern Cambria.
• 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, Ebensburg Senior Center, 209 N. Julian St.
• 1 p.m. Feb. 19, Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
• 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Patton Public Library, 444 Magee Ave.
• 1:30 p.m. March 17, Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
