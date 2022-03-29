JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veteran Community Initiatives plans to hold two art therapy programs for veterans in the upcoming weeks.
The first program is set to take place from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. April 28 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown. Then, another program is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
May 10 at Laurel Arts Center, 601 Georgian Place, Somerset.
Veterans will be able to create artwork by painting or drawing.
The events are free, but space is limited.
Contact VCI’s Tina Pelesky at tpelesky@atlanticbbn.net or 814-255-0355 for more information.
