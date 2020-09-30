Marty Kuhar, a well-known Cambria County veterans advocate, has been named to a high-ranking statewide volunteer position in which he will serve as a U.S. Department of Defense liaison for National Guard and Reserve service members.
He officially became the Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve chairman on Thursday.
It is the top position in the commonwealth’s organization that works to educate military personnel and their civilian employers regarding their rights and responsibilities, according to Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 guidelines.
Kuhar is one of 54 chairs who oversee ESGR’s mission in 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.
He will hold a three-year term with the possibility for a one-time renewal.
“It’s quite an honor,” Kuhar said. “I think that’s the best way of putting it. It’s quite an honor. It has a lot of responsibility because half of our forces in the military are in the Guard and Reserve.
The state chair’s position is to be the go-between between employers, especially, and the military.”
Kuhar spent 28 years in the Army, including time as a company commander in the Republic of Vietnam.
He earned 19 award ribbons, among them the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Kuhar previously worked as the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Johnstown office’s operations officer and currently chairs the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Veterans Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.