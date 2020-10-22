One day, when walking from a chapel service to the living quarters at a drug treatment center, Nicholas Hawkins turned to his mother and said, “If anything happens to me, you need to educate people on opioids.”
Not long afterward, on Sept. 5, 2017, the Marine Corps veteran died, age 24, of a heroin and fentanyl overdose.
His mother and sister took the plea to heart, becoming certified family recovery specialists, a role for adults who use their knowledge of being directly impacted by a loved one's substance abuse disorder to help people going through similar trials.
On Thursday, Hawkins' sister, Kala Gorman, from Berks County, shared her family's story during Veteran Community Initiatives' 15th annual Veteran Issues Symposium at The Mirage Banquet & Catering Facility.
“Losing my brother was catastrophic to our family, especially my son, Aydin,” Gorman said. “He and Nick were extremely close. So, to our family, the loss that we felt and the trauma was significant.”
Gorman recalled losing her “best friend” who had “the biggest heart in the entire world.”
Hawkins' hand was crushed during basic training. But he kept the injury to himself and put off treatment in order to graduate on time, resulting in the hand healing improperly, according to his sister. He then had multiple hand surgeries when in the service, which led to a pain pill addiction. Gorman said her brother received an honorable medical discharge.
“There was no help there,” Gorman said. “When he came home, he checked himself into the VA emergency room 11 times with Tricare insurance, which you can have when you leave the military. At that time – and to my understanding, laws have changed – but at that time, you were only paid for three days of detox and then you were out the door.”
Getting addiction treatment for active military personnel, such as Hawkins, can be challenging, according to Cambria County Drug Coalition Executive Director Ronna Yablonski.
“Whenever they're in active duty, the notion of needing drug treatment looks different potentially,” Yablonski said. “So we've made strides and we've made progress. But how do they ask for help, how do they get the help that they need? Again, it's a stigma.
"But it's also they vowed to serve the country. So, it's that conflict of, 'Oh, I'm having a medical crisis and I don't want to not do my job, or the job that I vowed to do.' So there are those types of struggles. And then what does drug treatment look like when you're on active duty, as opposed to if you were a resident of the community and you could drive potentially within a couple miles of your residence and have multiple treatment options available to you.”
Yablonski also spoke during the symposium, which focused on the singular topic of “The Impact of the Drug Culture on You and Your Community.”
“The importance of drugs, and drug issues and the drug problem that we're having right now, was so great that I think we needed to focus our attention on that, rather than like we normally have a number of different issues,” VCI President and Director Tom Caulfield said. “This year, we decided to keep it down to one basic issue.”
Presenters and participants spent hours discussing the different facets of addiction and treatment.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer spoke about the Cambria County Veterans Court Program in which veterans with substance abuse issues who commit certain nonviolent or nonsexual crimes can receive help from the court system as opposed to serving prison time.
“It is designed to help give veterans the help that they need, and want and deserve in order to alleviate some of the issues that they have and to avoid long-term severe negative consequences for something that is really a result of their service to their country,” Neugebauer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.