LAS VEGAS – An off-road racing team organized by a Richland High School graduate finished second in the longest endurance race in the country.
Marine Corps veteran Jason Zittel, 35, got together with other veterans and active-duty military to conquer the 500-mile Best In The Desert Method Race Wheels Casey Folks Vegas to Reno on Aug. 11, raising more than $2,000 to help prevent veteran and military suicides.
It was truly a challenge, Zittel said in a telephone interview.
“It was a 500-mile race, and none of us had ever raced anything that long before,” he said.
Zittel was one of three drivers on the team, with each driving at least 100 miles in the race. The other team members are Coast Guard veteran Justin Jacobi and active-duty Army paratrooper Ian Seymour.
Zittel’s father, Marine Corps veteran James Zittel, of Richland Township, flew out to Las Vegas to be part of the pit crew. The crew used two “chase vehicles” to man the 10 pit stops set up along the race route.
The logistics of getting the pit crew in place was one of the biggest challenges, Jason Zittel said.
“We had a couple of repairs and a couple of flat tires,” he said.
Those repairs and some other unexpected obstacles put the team about an hour behind the first-place squad at the finish.
Jason Zittel started off-road racing at age 12 in the Johnstown/western Pennsylvania area. His father always helped in the pits and between races but James Zittel sees the Best in the Desert race as a turning point.
“It was totally different from any racing Jason had done before,” his father said. “Before he was racing for himself, now he's racing for other people. He was really passionate about the race and supporting his lost comrades.”
Each of the drivers carried a photo of a veteran or military member who fell victim to suicide. Jason Zittel carried a photo of Brian Gindlesperger, of Windber.
The money raised benefits Race to Erase 22, an organization that gets veterans involved in motorsports to help them feel like part of a team while adjusting to civilian life. Its name comes from a 2012 Department of Veterans Affairs report that showed about 22 veterans per day were dying by suicide from 1999-2010. The 2019 report says that number dropped to about 17 veterans and active-duty military suicides a day.
The team plans to take part in the race again next year, raising money for Race to Erase 22.
“It was definitely the highlight of my racing career, so far,” Jason Zittel said. “It was nice I was able to represent Johnstown out here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.