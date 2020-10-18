Veteran Community Initiatives’ 15th annual Veteran Issues Symposium is scheduled to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday at The Mirage Banquet & Catering Facility, 800 Scalp Ave.
The topic of this year’s event is “The Impact of the Drug Culture on You and Your Community” with a half-dozen individuals scheduled to give presentations, including Cambria County Drug Coalition Executive Director Ronna Yablonski and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.
Pre-resgistartion is required by calling 814-255-0355.
Seating is limited to 45 people.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.