Veteran Community Initiatives members and supporters usually gather every December for a celebratory breakfast to honor individuals who put in tireless efforts to assist veterans throughout the past year.
Plans, of course, changed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakfast, originally scheduled for Dec. 8, was canceled, as was an informal get-together that was to take place this week.
Recipients of VCI’s annual awards were instead personally notified with no fanfare for now.
“These people sacrificed even more than in a normal year,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “They were out there in the most difficult times. Along with everything else they had to do, they had to put up with the COVID. They did it in marvelous style, never a complaint.
“I never heard a complaint from any of them.”
The recipients are:
• Veteran of the Year – John Brown, Air Force, Summerhill
Brown serves as president of Conemaugh Valley Veterans, which hosts Johnstown’s annual Veterans Day parade, while supporting numerous other veterans causes.
“We try to stay out of the limelight and we try to augment – and not take over or influence in any way – what other veteran organizations do,” Brown said.
“I think it’s important that all of the members of Conemaugh Valley Veterans belong to numerous other veterans organizations, as I do, so the last thing you want to do is conflict or be competitive against what other folks are trying to do. We pride ourselves on trying to do that.
“As a result, that’s probably why not a lot of people know about the Conemaugh Valley Veterans. But that’s OK.”
He is also active in the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, War Memorial Veterans Committee and VCI.
• VCI Board Member of the Year – Sandy Schrum, Johnstown
Schrum is the fifth-longest-serving member of the current board, having been on it for 19 years.
In her role as a professor at Penn Highlands Community College, Schrum directs students to VCI as a source for job searches, benefits, veteran educational assistance and caregiving.
“Sandy brings a strong knowledge of the VCI program both within the organization and within local area projects and activities, and how VCI might provide their services and programs to the betterment of the community,” the organization said in a statement.
• VCI Supporter of the Year – Pat Wilson, Johnstown
Wilson coordinates the local Quilts of Valor Foundation program.
The mission of the group is to provide quilts to service members and veterans who have been touched by war. She has helped make and provide more than 600 quilts in the past decade.
“For me, it’s such a satisfaction to see the veterans are finally getting their due, which they should have been getting all along,” Wilson said.
• VCI Veterans Advocate – David Grey, Army, Indiana
Grey, who served three tours in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, is a veterans outreach program specialist at the DuBois Vet Center.
“Dealing with combat veterans, David can be found on a regular basis at various outreaches (including VCI’s) where his knowledge of veteran affairs, military culture and bureaucratic breakthroughs helps combat affected and fatigued veterans on an ongoing basis without regard to time conflicts,” according to VCI’s statement. “For David’s work on behalf of combat and all veterans in the Laurel Highlands, David is our excellent choice for the 2020 VCI Veterans Advocate.”
• 5-Year Board Member – Sharon Jones
Jones, former director of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, was recognized for being on the VCI board for five years.
