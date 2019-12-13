Veteran Community Initiatives adopts a different theme every year for honoring local former military personnel.
In 2019, the organization paid tribune to World War II veterans, since it marked the 75th anniversary of several significant events, including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, and locally, the 100th anniversary of Iwo Jima flag-raiser Michael Strank’s birthday.
And, while there will be milestones to commemorate next year, too, most notably the end of WWII, VCI plans to use 2020 as an opportunity to honor veterans of the Korean War that started 70 years earlier in 1950.
“Sometimes their recognition and stories get put behind, put aside,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “But it’s so important the sacrifices that they made during that period of time. It ranks right up there with the World War Two veterans, and Vietnam and our current-day veterans. They had a lot of commitment. They did an excellent job. They did everything they were told do. Yet, when they came home, they were more or less forgotten.”
Along with tributes to Korean veterans, VCI plans to do its usual work, which includes Cambria County Veterans Court, rural outreach, Operation Family Caregiver, job fairs and more.
Caulfield outlined those goals, along with looking back at 2019, during the 27th Annual VCI Holiday Appreciation Breakfast at Sunnehanna Country Club on Friday.
VCI honored several groups and individuals, including Sandi McQuaide, who marked her 25th year with the board.
The organization also recognized Martin-Baker America, JWF Industries, GapVax, UPMC, AmeriServ, 1st Summit Bank, Wessel & Co., Lockheed Martin and Laurel Management, which combined to account for more than 40% of VCI’s fundraising.
“It’s our primary donation and we’re proud to continue our support,” said Matthew Johnson, Martin-Baker America’s vice president and general manager.
John Polacek, JWF Defense Systems chief operating officer, added: “I’ve seen the result of our veterans not being properly taken care of by our government. Although it’s starting to get better, it takes community initiatives, like the VCI, to help back up our veterans and make sure that they’re being helped to find jobs, helped in the court process so that the problems they witnessed in the military that have affected their civilian life are taken care of through PTSD programs and the veterans court.”
The breakfast was sponsored by St. Francis University’s Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation, which supports ex-military personnel through efforts such as Veterans Accelerated Learning Program that helps veterans enroll in fields of study that require licensure after obtaining a degree.
“It’s a true honor to even allow us to sponsor this breakfast,” said Alanna Wilson, the center’s vice president of government affairs and public relations. “I’m so humbled every time I attend any sort of VCI event or veterans event because I’m not a veteran myself. This little give-back is nothing compared to the sacrifice and the dedication that you have given to our country.”
