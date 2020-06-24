A new Verizon Wireless store is slated to open in September at 1419 Scalp Ave., the site of the former Fazoli's restaurant in Richland Township, Zamias Services Inc. President Joe Anthony said.
Township officials said Johnstown Construction Services recently obtained a demolition permit to tear down the structure at the site. Somerset Trust is the lender for the project, Anthony said.
"It's good to put local folks back to work after this COVID-19 break," he said.
Johnstown Construction Services President Jim Vasilko said his workers are preparing to begin demolition of the former Fazoli's, which currently has a fence around it, he said.
"Everything is in place and we are rolling," Vasilko said. "We'll begin demolition any day now."
Vasilko said his construction business has been booming since the local economy reopened from the mid-March COVID-19 shutdown.
"We've been in business for 20 years and this is the busiest we've ever been," he said. "Not a lot of things could happen over the past three months because townships weren't having zoning and planning commission meetings. It really slowed down – until now."
The Richland Township Planning Commission approved a proposed land development plan in May that called for the demolition of the building at 1419 Scalp Ave. and construction of a new 3,000-square-foot Verizon Wireless store. The location is zoned for general commercial use.
The site formerly was Alliance Medical Center and before that, Fazoli’s.
There are three existing Verizon Wireless locations in Richland. One of those locations, at 1459 Scalp Ave., is less than a mile away from the planned location.
There are also two Verizon locations within The Galleria. Victra, a Verizon authorized retailer, is near the food court. Victra recently reopened since Cambria County entered the green phase of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan May 29.
But the Verizon store near Victoria Secret has not scheduled a reopening date, Galleria General Manager Monica Peterman said.
The two locations in the mall are operated by separate owners, Peterman said.
A Verizon spokesman at the company's New York City headquarters did not return calls Tuesday about whether the new store on Scalp Avenue is replacing any of the current locations.
