JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wireless Zone – Verizon Authorized Retailer, 592 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
One backpack per child will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
Children in kindergarten through 12th grade also can register to win one of five $10,000 college scholarships that will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
Leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
