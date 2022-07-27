JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be held from  1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wireless Zone – Verizon Authorized Retailer, 592 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.

One backpack per child will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.

Children in kindergarten through 12th grade also can register to win one of five $10,000 college scholarships that will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

Leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

