PORTAGE, Pa. – As rumors about a possible exotic dancers’ venue coming to Main Street in Portage continue to swirl, the owner of the property has provided more details about his plans for the former television repair shop.
Gary E. Vaughn Jr., of Farren Street in Portage, admits he hopes to stage performances with exotic dancers in the newly remodeled facility but insists shows will be private events by invitation only.
“There’s never going to be a public establishment here where people can come for free or for a charge,” Vaughn said at the 629 Main St. building. “I made the entire downstairs into my personal man cave.”
The lower level, which Vaughn said could also be rented as an event venue, contains a large table in the middle of the room with bar stools and a counter along the walls, along with what appears to be a beverage station.
The building will also serve as the office and interview location for Vaughn’s five-year-old business, Bodies in Motion. The business’s website bills Bodies in Motion as the state’s only traveling exotic dance company.
“We are a traveling female exotic dance company performing a three-hour show in bars, taverns and nightclubs all across western and central Pennsylvania,” the website says.
The gentlemen’s club rumors brought more than two dozen residents to Portage Borough Council’s May 1 meeting.
“We don’t want this in our town, period,” the Rev. Arthur Black said during the May meeting.
Vaughn attended the May meeting with his attorney, Matthew R. Zatko, of Somerset.
“At his point, there has been no decision made on what he’s going to do with the property,” Zatko said last month.
Vaughn said he did not speak at the meeting because he knew those who filed complaint forms with the borough already had their minds made up to oppose him.
Vaughn is known in Portage after operating one of his Gary’s Steals and Deals pawnshops for several years at another Main Street location less than 130 feet south of the proposed Bodies in Motion headquarters.
He was arrested and sentenced in 2012 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Authorities said he was using the stores to buy stolen merchandise, which he then sold in the stores and online.
“Those people in particular have a preconceived notion about me as a person,” Vaughn said on Monday. “It wouldn’t have mattered if I was making it a homeless center or a small hospital.”
Vaughn acknowledged his prior convictions.
“I did my sentence; I paid my dues or whatever you want to say. They are going to judge me forever,” he said.
Vaughn returned for the May 15 borough council work session without his attorney and updated borough leaders on his plans, adding that he will not be placing any signs or other advertising on the building.
He also asked council to reexamine its ordinance related to obscene materials and prohibited businesses.
At the regular June meeting on Monday, borough Solicitor Michael Emerick said local officials are keeping an eye on the building and will respond to anything that violates laws or borough ordinances.
“We are waiting to see what happens,” Emerick said.
