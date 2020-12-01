There will be free carriage rides, a children’s scavenger hunt, visits from the Grinch and Santa Claus, holiday items for sale and plenty of food and drinks to enjoy this weekend in Central Park.
It will all be part of the second annual City of Johnstown Christmas Market.
Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Santa will make appearances at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Other special activities on Saturday include the scavenger hunt (12:30 p.m.), first-come, first-served, weather-permitting carriage rides (4 to 7 p.m.) and an appearance by the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.).
“It adds another draw to our downtown, another draw into the city for individuals who might not otherwise think to come downtown and check out our amazing restaurants, our amazing stores. … It’s just a way to draw people in to experience what Johnstown has to offer,” Jacob Zerby, the city’s economic development specialist, said.
Some vendors will be back from last year’s inaugural event, including Gahagan Farms, from Blair County, which sells fresh pine decorations, such as wreaths.
“It’s just very nice to be a part of it,” Yvonne Gahagan, owner of Gahagan Farms, said.
“It’s an awesome event, as far as being family-friendly. We just really enjoy being part of it.”
Liliana Shumaker, from North Star High School, will serve as the market’s official ambassador thanks to winning the 2020 Christmas Royal Essay Contest, which had a theme of “My Wish for Christmas.”
Strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced as the region is in the midst of a major surge with more than 1,000 cases being reported in Cambria County during the past week, including a single-day record of 265 on Saturday.
“Current policy for the city is that any individual on city property has to wear a mask, and we will be enforcing that, same thing with the vendors,” Zerby said.
“There’s not going to be a warning for the vendors. If they’re caught without their mask on, they’re going to be asked to leave.
“Same thing, we’re asking the vendors that they do not serve any individual who is not wearing a mask. We don’t want to reward somebody for breaking the rules.
“If there is an issue as far as that person not putting on a mask, they will be asked to leave the market as well. We’re trying to do this as safely and cautiously as possible because we know that events like this are important to the season, but we also know that the numbers for COVID are rising within our region, and we don’t want to turn this into a super-spreader event or an event where individuals get sick by coming to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.