Two people were treated for injuries after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Southmont on Sunday.
West Hills Police said the accident occurred on the 300 block of Orchard Street at approximately 1:45 p.m.
The pedestrian sought treatment on her own, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to Memorial Medical Center, police said. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Southmont fire and Upper Yoder EMS assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.