A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while walking across Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown on Friday, authorities said.
Police Sgt. B.J. Newman said the car was turning right from Lincoln Street onto Franklin Street when the driver became distracted and struck the man. The victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a head injury, Newman said.
The investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.