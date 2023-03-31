MATRION CENTER, Pa. – An Indiana County motorist faces a DUI charge after her vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks, stopping train service on Wednesday, state police in Indiana said.
Bailey Miller, 20, of Shelocta Borough, was driving in the 500 block of Chambersville Road in Rayne Township at 5:39 a.m. when she drove onto the tracks and became stuck on the rails, troopers said.
Train service was suspended until the vehicle was safely removed from the railroad tracks, troopers said.
Miller was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The investigation is continuing.
