A Richland School District school bus full of children was struck Thursday by a vehicle unable to stop as it traveled along an icy road between Richland and Conemaugh townships in Cambria County.
No one was injured, said Capt. William Statler, of Conemaugh Township police.
Conemaugh Regional EMS responded to the scene and was not needed.
The crash occurred as the bus was taking children home at about 4 p.m.
Airbags deployed on the driver of the Ford passenger vehicle that glanced off the bus as the driver traveled west and downhill on Fulmer Road.
The bus had just turned around at the intersection of Fulmer and Roberts Road, as it usually does, and was stationary when the impact occurred, Statler said.
The bus sustained minor damage – scratches and a slight dent – as the result of the impact, Statler said.
Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley, who is licensed to operate a school bus, arrived at the scene and drove the bus the rest of the route, as a district policy is to relieve the driver.
He said administrators notified district parents of the incident and response, which was also shared on Richland’s social media pages.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
