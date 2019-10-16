A motorist was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police said.
Justin Drew, 34, whose hometown wasn’t provided, was traveling east in a 2019 Dodge Caravan when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a Volvo tractor-trailer on the south berm, investigators said.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in Allegheny Township, state police said.
A passenger in Drew’s car, 25-year-old Joshua Strunk, was injured and transported to Memorial Medical Center, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.