Three people were transported to Memorial Medical Center with with suspected "serious" injuries after they failed to stop at an intersection Saturday in Somerset Township and entered into the path of an oncoming car, state police said.
The vehicle's driver, Brady Fry, 25, of Somerset, as well as three other passengers – Emily Boyer, 21, of Berlin, William Garcia, 23, of Berlin and Matthew Kodrin, 24, of Somerset, – were all inside a 1997 Ford F350 traveling on Whitetail Road when the crash occurred, state police said.
The impact sent Fry's truck into a stop sign before the vehicle overturns and came to rest on the western side of the road. Fry, Garcia and Kodrin were taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, while Boyer was flown by a MedStar helicopter, state police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was also transported with a minor injury, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.