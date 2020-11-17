Warriors Rock and Veteran Community Initiatives are working together to produce a televised musical tribute to veterans that they hope can provide a unifying, feel-good emotional uplift for local people who have gone through some painful times recently with the COVID-19 pandemic, bitterly divided presidential election and riots in the streets of some United States cities.
Their plan is to make a 90-minute show that will focus on veterans from the Johnstown area.
Music will be provided by the 14-piece Gary Racan and studio e band, which puts on concerts across the country.
However, due to COVID restrictions on gatherings, a format change is required. They want to create a television show to be broadcast in Johnstown and on YouTube.
“The production is the same, but the veterans' faces change,” Kimberly Racan, co-founder of the Greensburg-based Warriors Rock, said. “Whatever zip code we're in, we pre-interview veterans from that zip code. We give them to a producer. They put them into mini-documentaries, and those are shown throughout the show. They introduce themselves – name, branch, when they served, what their role was, a story. And then every interview ends with the song that reminded you of home when you were deployed. And then we're in the music industry, so we have a band that does that song live.”
A live Warriors Rock concert was scheduled to take place at Ace's in Johnstown back in April. But it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Most of the interviews of local veterans have already been done. The band still needs to record the songs, likely at some venue in the Greensburg area, that will then be edited into a television show. Warriors Rock is looking for a way to get the musical tribute broadcast on local television, possibly in late January or early February.
Right now, though, the two organizations need to raise $16,000 to cover expenses.
VCI has pledged to contribute 10% – or $1,600 – of the money.
Donations are being sought from businesses, nonprofits and individuals.
“We need the support of the business community and the veteran community,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said.
Contact VCI at 255-0355 for more information about how to contribute.
