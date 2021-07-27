Veteran Community Initiatives plans to hold a veteran rural outreach event at VFW Post 7457 in Central City from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Organizations will be in attendance to provide information about benefits, job search assistance, claims, support groups, veterans court, homelessness, caregiving, discharge upgrades, health care, outreach and enrollment, military medals and records, vocational rehabilitation and PTSD.
Contact VCI at 814-255-0355 for more details.
