Jack Babich, Eletha “Susie” Burgoon, Joe Dona, Martin Kuhar and Richard Mayer positively impacted the lives of countless individuals during the time they spent in the military and their civilian days.
In recognition of those contributions, they have been selected to receive the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award in 2020, as selected locally by a committee of previous winners. The honor is named after four chaplains, who gave up their own life vests and comforted the wounded and dying, when the USAT Dorchester was sunk in frigid North Atlantic Ocean waters during World War II.
The Class of 2020 was announced at the Veteran Community Initiatives office on Thursday.
A formal ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 12 at Asiago’s restaurant, located atop Johnstown Inclined Plane hill.
“It’s a great opportunity to show five people making a difference in the community,” VCI President Tom Caulfield said.
• Jack Babich (Johnstown/Navy) served in the Iraq War and retired as commanding officer of Defense Contract Management Agency Aero Systems. He has been involved with numerous organizations, including Veterans Monument Memorial Committee and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. He is a Blue and Gold Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy.
• Eletha “Susie” Burgoon (Ashville/Army) will be posthumously awarded for her work as a military nurse during World War II and other service. She was an original organizer of the Ashville Ambulance Association where she oversaw operations. Burgoon received the Thomas Jefferson Award, a national public service recognition.
• Joe Dona (Johnstown/Navy) spent time aboard the USS Suwannee, surviving several battles, including attacks that involved Japanese kamikazes, during World War II. He received a Purple Heart. Dona led the effort to get Theatre Drive, located in Richland Township, designated part of the National Purple Heart Trail.
“I don’t deserve it,” Dona, now 98, said. “A lot of people did much more than me.”
• Martin Kuhar (Jackson Township/Army), who did a tour in Vietnam, has been part of numerous military organizations that assist veterans, including the Cambria County Veterans Court Program. He started the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame and spent almost two decades with the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.
“I’m extremely appreciative, especially going in with some of the people,” Kuhar said. “I feel very lucky to be among them.”
• Richard Mayer (Johnstown/Army) served during the Korean War. At home, he was a founding member of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Conemaugh Valley Conservancy. He was a leader in organizing the centennial celebration of the 1889 Flood. Mayer retired as publisher of The Tribune-Democrat.
