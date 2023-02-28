JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veteran Community Initiatives is marking its 30th anniversary by launching a three-year fund drive to raise the money it needs to keep helping local veterans, leaders said Tuesday.
The nonprofit organization’s goal is to raise $450,000.
John Polacek, chairman of the sustaining fund drive, said during a press conference at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown that local veterans are owed “a debt of gratitude.”
“We also owe them everything we can give to make their lives a little easier,” Polacek said.
Four area businesses have already pledged contributions that were specifically mentioned during the event – JWF Industries, $60,000; Martin-Baker America, $60,000; GapVax, $30,000; and 1st Summit Bank, $25,000.
“At this point, on behalf of all our employees at the bank, we’re just very proud and humbled to be able to support VCI and all the initiatives they do for our veterans as well as our active military,” said Tim Smith, 1st Summit’s senior vice president and chief information officer. “We thank everybody for the sacrifice that everybody makes.”
VCI, which was founded in 1993, covers 14 counties, including Cambria, Somerset and Bedford. Josh Hauser, the group’s community operations director, said its mission is “about protecting our fellow veterans and just making sure that we’re still in the fight – we’re still a part of the team.”
The organization supports veterans in numerous ways, including assistance with job searches, career counseling, Veterans Court, scholarships, assistance care, suicide prevention, long-term care, recognition ceremonies, award programs and art therapy.
“You can see the results of what we’re doing,” VCI President and CEO Tom Caulfield said. “We’re making a difference."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.