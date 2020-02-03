VCI Community recognition award

Veteran Community Initiatives’ board members Ed Wojnaroski (left) and Sandi McQuaide (right) present Father Leo Arnone and Bill Harris with their VCI Edward Cernic Sr. Community Support Recognition Award during observance of Four Chaplains Day at their meeting at Hiram G. Andrews, 727 Goucher St., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Arnone, pastor of St. Aloysius and St. Xavier Roman Catholic churches in Cresson, is a Navy reservist. Harris, president and owner of Harris Funeral Homes, donates his time and money to veterans events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.