With a couple significant fire events in Westmont in the rear view mirror, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority has plans for replacing an old brick water tank with a steel tank that’s four times larger.
But the proposed tank’s location – at a grassy recreation spot at the top of Montour Street – drew about 20 concerned residents to a hearing of the borough’s zoning board.
The current tank exists there already, but it’s underground and out of view.
At the borough municipal office Monday, the GJWA asked the Westmont Zoning Hearing Board for approval to construct a 400,000-gallon tank that would extend 37 feet above ground.
Steady and consistent fire service was the message the GJWA conveyed about the upgrade during the hearing.
However, a borough ordinance limits maximum height of such structures to 15 feet.
So the GJWA’s plan required a variance to that ordinance, which the zoning hearing board granted Monday on a few conditions.
The board approved the variance pending a landscaping plan provided by the GJWA and an artist’s rendering to show residents and Westmont elected officials how it would look.
Residents at the meeting included people who live on Montour Avenue as well as residents with a view of the park from Tioga Street and Bucknell Avenue.
Chairman Gary Czyrnik, Jeffrey Kohler, Shane Lint and Cliff Majercsik approved the variance with those conditions.
Zoning hearing board member Anne McGrath was absent.
GJWA project designer Dan Fmura, of Gibson Thomas engineers, said the tank would be built behind an existing tree line. Only the top of the tank would be visible from Tioga and Bucknell, he said. But more of the tank would be visible for Montour Street residents.
After the decision, Russell Lauf, of Montour Street, said he understood the board’s approval for the variance.
“I think it’s nice they will come up with the rendering and landscape drawings,” Lauf said. “It’s disappointing, but at the same time, the idea of better fire protection is important to the community.”
A blaze destroyed a house last year on St. Clair Avenue as firefighters struggled to draw water from hydrants. and fire on Bucknell Avenue in 2016 was also mentioned during the hearing.
Fmura said the planned location for the new tank was chosen because it is the highest point in the borough. Gravity feeds the system. Water flows with more pressure to houses in the immediate area of the tank if it is elevated above them, GJWA assistant manager Thomas Brown said.
GJWA solicitor William Barbin said the artist renderings and landscaping plan could be prepared in the next month. The Westmont Planning Commission and Borough Council must also approve the plan, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.