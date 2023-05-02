JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While examining the remains of concrete benches at Hinkston Run Dam on Monday, Laurel Highlands Historical Village founder and Executive Director Ronald Shawley couldn’t help but shake his head.
The latest bout of vandalism occurred sometime last week at the group’s Veterans Memorial near the breast of the dam, the volunteer said, and he discovered the busted benches on Friday.
“I have no clue why they do it,” Shawley said.
Two concrete seats at the memorial were destroyed as well as a few flower pots.
Another concrete seat and three wooden benches were left untouched at the memorial that consists of a seating area and monuments for conflicts ranging from the Civil War to recent events in the Middle East, each with local veterans names.
The Hinckston Run area and Shawley are no stranger to vandalism.
For years, the LHHV executive director has picked up the pieces of his and other volunteers’ work around the reservoir.
In 2015, signs, birdhouses and benches were vandalized.
The following year, Johnstown police filed charges against a then-teenager for throwing a bench over a hill along the Honan Avenue Community Hiking and Biking Trail that leads up to the dam – the act was recorded and posted to YouTube.
In 2018, vandals stole flagpoles and destroyed flower pots at the memorial.
“Every year they break (stuff),” Shawley said.
This time around, the hooligans also made off with trail cameras the historical village founder placed near the Veterans Memorial to catch these types of acts.
Below the spillway and under a closed bridge, a Cambria Somerset Authority sign can be seen in the stream and next to the structure in the brush is an overturned LHHV trail sign – more examples of vandalism in the area, Shawley said.
He and the group began working with CSA, which owns the reservoir and surrounding land, in 2010 to beautify the space.
Shawley and other volunteers erected the memorial around six years ago.
Two years later, several benches were installed facing Hinckston Run Reservoir for quiet reflection.
“It’s a shame,” CSA operations manager Earl Waddell said of the damage.
He added that vandalism occurs at nearly all the authority’s properties every year and “it’s a constant battle” to deal with it.
Shawley said he’s filed a report with Johnstown police, but is frustrated that these occurrences keep happening. City officers could not be reached for comment on Monday.
The concrete benches are estimated to cost close to $300 apiece.
Donations to replace the seats can be sent to the Laurel Highlands Historical Village, 172 Allbaugh Park Road, Johnstown, Pa. 15909.
More information about the group can be found at lhhv.org.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
