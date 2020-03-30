EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man who stole a van and led police on a high-speed chase up the Johnstown Expressway last year was sentenced on Monday to spend just over nine months in jail.
Johnathan Scott Gallaher, 23, appeared before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Monday by video from Cambria County Prison in accordance with a court order designed to slow the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by enforcing social distancing.
On Nov. 1, a Johnstown police officer spotted Gallaher driving a stolen Chevrolet Express van on Horner Street and tried to pull him over, but Gallaher sped up and began to flee. Several city officers chased the van out of the city, along the Johnstown Expressway, onto U.S. Route 219 and into Adams Township, where it spun out on Krayn Road, ending the chase.
Gallaher punched a police officer after he was removed from the van, police said. Another officer was struck by shards of glass when the van’s window was broken to remove Gallaher. Police said Gallaher later admitted to an officer that he had stolen the van because the keys were inside it.
Gallaher pleaded guilty in January to charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving under the influence.
He also pleaded guilty then to charges in two other cases against him. In one of those cases, prosecutors said, he pleaded guilty to a theft charge after he stole a wallet in August 2019 from another person at the CamTran Transit Center in downtown Johnstown; in the other, he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge after he drove his car into a Richland Town Centre store and was later found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of .147%.
Bernstein sentenced Gallaher to spend a total of nine months and three days in Cambria County Prison on all of those charges, followed by 36 months' probation. He will receive credit for the time he’s already served in jail – approximately five months. Bernstein also ordered him to attend the Cambria County Day Reporting Center, to pay restitution to his victims and to begin working to get a high school diploma or a GED.
