EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s wastewater treatment plant is looking at further valve replacements.
Mike Montgomery, of Inframark, the company which operates the authority’s wastewater treatment plant, told the authority Monday that one aeration valve has been replaced and three more have been ordered.
He described the valves as being 10 to 12 inches and said that it would not be a large project such as replacing the main valves in the tanks.
Then Montgomery showed the authority members a picture of the valve.
“It’s hard to see, but it’s destroyed,” he said of the valve.
According to Montgomery, the replaced valve was on hand and he would like to have others in case of further equipment failure.
“We approached it as if the old ones failed, just like the major valves and so we’re going to install them,” he said.
The valves cost approximately $5,900, not including installation fees.
During the meeting, the authority also approved accepting notice from Nathan’s Divide of the termination of the organization’s lease with the authority.
The notice – dated July 5 – informed the authority that items on the property were removed, including a small wooden bridge with the dock, signs, gate and security camera.
The organization posted on its Facebook page in April that without the support of the Ebensburg Municipal Authority and not having a sustainable financial partner, they were no longer going to schedule any future events.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
