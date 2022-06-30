Valley Youth Network will hold its annual fundraising auction at 1 p.m. July 16 at The Barn at Ligonier Valley, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier.
Organizers need artwork, sporting goods, household items, collectables, glassware and tools, but no large furniture. Donations can be made from noon to 8 p.m. July 11 through July 14 at The Barn.
The annual golf outing will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Champion Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 4743 Route 711, Bolivar.
Information: 724-238-9441.
