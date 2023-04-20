JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Food and Drug Administration has scrapped the original two-dose monovalent COVID-19 vaccines in favor of the latest one-dose bivalent vaccines.
In addition, the FDA is now permitting those older than 65 to get a second bivalent booster four months after the initial dose. Those who are immunocompromised can get a second dose two months after the initial shot.
The bivalent shots include protection of the original vaccine plus protection from Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains. They are available for anyone age 6 and older.
“At this stage of the pandemic, data support simplifying the use of the authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and the agency believes that this approach will help encourage future vaccination,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.
“Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines.”
Marks went on to remind the public that the virus is still a serious health threat.
“COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “The available data continue to demonstrate that vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, which are severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Following the FDA’s new recommendations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated guidelines.
“This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed,” the agency said in a press release.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across the region and state.
This week’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 2,317 new cases statewide, down from 3,473 last week. It was the 10th consecutive weekly decline.
The eight-county region’s weekly total was 233 new positives, down for the sixth consecutive week.
Cambria County had 29 new cases, Somerset County had 11, Bedford County had 14, Blair County had 52, Indiana County had 16, Clearfield County had 27, Centre County had 22 and Westmoreland County had 62 new cases.
Cambria, Bedford, Centre and Westmoreland counties each added one COVID-19 death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.