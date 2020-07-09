An abandoned house at 1174 Main St. in Franklin Borough collapsed onto the street Thursday evening.
Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company in clearing the road of debris.
The house had been abandoned for years since the owner died, said Franklin Borough fire Chief Jeff Weir.
A contractor is scheduled to tear what’s left of the building down Friday, he said.
Next door, at 1184 Main St., is also an old structure that could have a similar fall, Weir said. It’s the former borough building from the early 1900s. That building is currently owned by someone, and the borough is seeking ways to obtain it, he said.
Weir, who is also on the borough council, said there are legal and financial obstacles to razing blighted buildings.
“With the borough’s financial distress status, it’s tough to have money to even tear it down,” he said.
“We’ve been watching these buildings, from the fire company end of it.”
A neighbor next door heard the building fall and called 911, Weir said.
“He came out and said it was like slow motion coming down,” Weir said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.