An intentional act or a stray firework could be to blame for a late-night Johnstown house fire on Coal Street last week.
Both remain possibilities as an investigation into the cause of the blaze remained active Tuesday, a state police fire marshal said.
Greensburg-based Trooper Keith Sobecki said it's clear the fire originated on the home's porch and then spread into one section of the interior and roof.
Johnstown firefighters extinguished the blaze before it caused excessive damage.
"It was abandoned for quite some time," Sobecki said, noting that the fact it has no occupants or utilities made the fire suspicious from the outset.
"But for now, it's not clear what caused it," he said. "It's still undetermined."
The fire was one of two fire marshals are investigating in the city.
A Fairfield Avenue neighborhood porch fire is also being investigated. That fire was reported by the home's occupant, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
Statler said Tuesday he's still waiting to talk with an investigator about that fire, which is not viewed as suspicious, before any new information will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.