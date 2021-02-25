Cambria County Library used book sale

Harry Hunt, of Johnstown, looks for some bargains on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at a Cambria County Library used book sale.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will wrap up its used book sale by offering “Buck-A-Bag” pricing on all remaining books from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The library will provide shopping bags that can be filled for $1 each.

The sale includes fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books and a large liquidation of new reference manuals for educators, health professionals and those interested in self-care. Used DVDs also are included in the sale.

The children’s department also is offering reduced prices on remaining items in its used toy sale. 

