Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will wrap up its used book sale by offering “Buck-A-Bag” pricing on all remaining books from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The library will provide shopping bags that can be filled for $1 each.
The sale includes fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books and a large liquidation of new reference manuals for educators, health professionals and those interested in self-care. Used DVDs also are included in the sale.
The children’s department also is offering reduced prices on remaining items in its used toy sale.
