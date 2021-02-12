A used book sale will be held Tuesday through Feb. 27 in the community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
It will include fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books and a large collection of reference manuals for educators, health professionals and self-care. Used DVDs also will be included in the sale.
All items will be sold for $1. Proceeds will support the library’s operational expenses.
Following the safety guidelines, admittance to the book sale will be limited to 20 shoppers at time.
A sale of gently used toys will take place in the children’s department on the second floor. A wide range of children’s learning and activity toys and games will be available. Proceeds will support children’s department programs and activities.
Visitors to the library must enter via the front entrance on Main Street. Masks and proper social distancing are required.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
