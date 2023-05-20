JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A used book sale will be held from May 30 through June 1 in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Hours for the used book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The book sale will include fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, audiobooks and music CDs.
All items will be sold for $1. Proceeds will support the library’s operational expenses.
For more information, call 814-536-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.