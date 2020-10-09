DILLSBURG – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke to concerned Pennsylvania dairy farmers on Friday, who peppered him with questions about what can be done to stabilize the industry that was already strained only to get hit by lowered prices due to diminished demands from closed restaurants.
Farmers at a town hall at a York County dairy farm said they’d like help to get their industry more self-sufficient so they don’t have to depend on government subsidies, and pressed to get restrictions reversed that now bar whole milk from being served with school lunches.
The federal government ordered schools to only serve fat-free milk in 2010. Perdue said that one of his first acts was to write a regulation to allow schools to begin serving low-fat, as well as fat-free milk. But schools still can’t serve whole milk. Perdue said any move to allow schools to serve whole milk would require legislation.
Any effort to get legislation to allow whole milk in schools is facing resistance, Perdue said.
“We have a circumstance where not everyone agrees in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-10, who joined Perdue at the town hall. “There’s a lot of people who serve in Congress who think food comes from a grocery store,” he said.
Proponents of the move to allow schools to serve milk low-fat or whole milk have cited data that students drank less milk when they were forced to drink fat-free milk.
From 2014-16, schools served 213 million fewer half-pints of milk, even though school enrollment was growing, according to information from the office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre. Thompson is one of the members of Congress who’ve been leading the effort to get whole milk allowed in schools again, Perry said.
Farmers said they’d like the government to help them transform their industry so that farmers make enough that they don’t need to rely on government subsidies.
Perdue said he believes that their sentiments are sincere.
“There’s not an honest farmer in America that wouldn’t rather have a good crop, including milk at a fair price, than get a government check,” Perdue said.
The industry has been challenged by the fact that dairy production has increased even as consumer demand has stagnated.
“While dairy herds have decreased significantly over the last 20 years, we’ve still got about the same amount of dairy cows” because the remaining farms have increased the size of their herds, he said. “Production has gone up from an average of, in some place, an average of 17,000 pounds per cow up to 24,000 pounds per cow.”
That demand was only diminished by the pandemic shutdown that forced many restaurants to close. With restaurants closed, demand for butter and cheese went through the floor, he said.
The dairy industry wasn’t the only issue on the mind of farmers.
Perdue was also asked about what the government is doing to try to help improve broadband access, which also has become a vital issue as students have been increasingly told to study at home instead of school and adults are seeking to work remotely.
“We all know the stories of parents and kids driving to town to a library parking lot or the McDonald’s or wherever to kind of poach off the Wi-Fi,” Perdue said. “Twenty-one million Americans don’t have access to high-speed broadband so they can do Zoom meetings or even do their homework.”
Congress voted in 2018 to provide the USDA with $600 million to expand broadband.
“Where it works, it’s just absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “Broadband, in my opinion, is one of the most transformative infrastructure things we can accomplish.”
Perdue said that the investment has been certainly welcome where it’s been used, but the money isn’t going to cover the cost of expanding broadband into all the rural areas that need it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.