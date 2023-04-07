Two local post-secondary schools have ranked in the top 30 of the regional North colleges, according to a new U.S. News and World Report list.
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Mount Aloysius College both earned high spots among similar institutions.
“We are gratified that Pitt-Johnstown has been consistently ranked among the top-tier public regional colleges in the North,” UPJ President Jem Spectar said in a release. “The recognition is another validation of the excellence of our people and our programs and the impact of our graduates in the region and beyond.”
Pitt-Johnstown moved up four spots, from 31st to 27th, on the northern list compared to the last edition of the report.
Mount Aloysius landed one spot above UPJ, at 26th out of around 45 schools that were graded.
Another Pitt campus, Pitt-Bradford, also earned a spot on the list.
It tied for 29th place with Dean College and SUNY Morrisville.
