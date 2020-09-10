The St. Francis University Upward Bound Program is accepting applications from college-bound, public school students in ninth and 10th grades in Cambria County.
From September to May, students participate in Saturday follow-ups held at St. Francis and tutorials held after school in their communities. Then, throughout a six-week period in the summer, they live on campus and attend a number of academic classes.
Other activities include college visits, application assistance and SAT cram sessions.
To qualify, students must either come from a family with modest income or one in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree.
For more information or to request an application, contact Upward Bound Director Anne Heinzeroth at upwardbound@francis.edu or 814-472-3023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.