The Upper Yoder Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously approved the petition of Vogue Towers to construct a nearly 200-foot-tall telecommunications tower at the Fair Oaks Drive property of Westmont School District’s Junior-Senior High School.
The decision Thursday night disappointed residents including Robert and Jean Brinker who live in the cul de sac neighborhood where the cellphone tower is proposed to be built.
After the meeting at the Upper Yoder Township building, the Brinkers took a short walk from their house to the planned tower site, a grassy spot along a line of pines between the school and a church.
But the tower, Robert said, would be taller than most of those trees.
The zoning hearing board’s decision to allow the tower, they believe, contradicts Pennsylvania’s municipal planning code.
“Variances to zoning ordinances are for residential fences that are slightly too wide and things like that,” Jean Brinker said. “But this is a commercial structure. It changes the character of the area where we live.”
The Brinkers and about a dozen of their neighbors fought the plan first in 2018, saying the tower would be a commercial monstrosity in their quiet neighborhood.
Jean Brinker said the idea for a tower originated with people who attend sports games at the high school and had no service to make phone calls. It was presented as a safety issue then, she said.
A petition put the plan in motion with the Westmont Hilltop School Board. However, she said the petition does not represent the people who reside in the area of the proposed tower.
As the original plans for the tower unfolded, the school district’s contractor, Vogue Towers, made a mistake in its application for a zoning variance from Upper Yoder Township. The planned location of the tower was actually within the boundaries of Westmont Borough, not Upper Yoder.
The group of residents discovered that flaw and fought Vogue’s application up to the Commonwealth Court in 2018. The case was remanded to the county court and subsequently to Upper Yoder Township’s zoning hearing board.
That case resumed Thursday.
According to the zoning board’s attorney, Daniel Lovette, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany’s order was that the proposed site must fall squarely within the boundaries of Upper Yoder Township.
Although Vogue’s first application failed to meet that criteria, the company has since amended it. The planned site for the tower was moved about 60 yards from the original spot so that it was in Upper Yoder Township.
Representing Vogue Towers and Westmont Hilltop School District, Attorney Michael J. Parrish Jr. provided witnesses Thursday from Point to Point Land Surveyors Inc. as well as Vogue to assure the zoning hearing board that the new location was squarely within the township’s boundaries.
Zoning hearing board members John Onufro, William Burns and Robert Varner unanimously approved the variance for the tower.
In addition to the Brinkers, Neil Cobaugh and Chris Shuster were among the neighbors who opposed the tower.
“Anyone standing near Westmont high school can see there are hundreds of remote areas to build a tower that would not be noticeable,” a statement from the group said. “Why put it in your neighbors’ back yard? The Westmont high school parents may be surprised to know that the tower is to be situated less than 100 feet from the school in which their children will sit.”
Attorney Brian Litzinger represented the group, which consists of about a dozen households, members said.
Litzinger said the municipal boundary flaw in Vogue’s original plan should have been fatal to its application. He said the zoning hearing board should not have allowed the company to amend it.
Litzinger said he will seek further ways to strike down the zoning hearing board’s decision.
