Steve Purich is hoping to see his Tranquility Gardens site become a nonprofit foundation, educational academy and wellness retreat center that can be experienced by small groups for years to come.
But first, the Upper Yoder Township Zoning Hearing Board must approve his plans.
The zoning hearing board has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Upper Yoder Township Municipal Building to review Purich’s application for a zoning variance in the rural residential neighborhood where the gardens are located.
Purich said he understands that his plans may bring some concern from other township residents, but he said he’s not planning to build anything new that would take away the character of the residential area.
He envisions small, intimate groups, each visiting for a couple of hours.
“It will be a controlled getaway,” he said.
Upper Yoder zoning director Mark Walker said there are two issues that must be addressed.
Technically, a school must have a minimum lot size of 10 acres, he said. The zoning hearing board must grant an exception for Purich’s property, which is just over eight acres. Additionally, Purich’s driveway doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for two-way traffic, but Purich has pull-off areas where people can park, Walker said.
Walker said it’s difficult to anticipate whether the zoning hearing board will pass the variances to allow Purich’s plan to unfold.
“It depends on who shows up and what complaints might be made, if any,” Walker said.
Purich said the words “public educational academy” may lead people to think of a school with buses and traffic.
“Our educational academy is completely the opposite of that perception,” he said.
“I would classify us as a sanctuary garden of knowledge and wisdom, a museum in the woods. These are outdoor classrooms full of knowledge handed down from centuries-old masters of wisdom – hidden around trees and rocks, not in buildings.”
He, his wife Carol, and a board of directors for Tranquility Gardens are preparing the property to become a 501(c)3 organization.
Cultivating a garden
Purich says he’s lived a charmed life, but it hasn’t been without adversity.
“I was born in Serbia, a communist country,” he said. “My dad, an Orthodox priest, was a declared an enemy of the state. He was forced to flee. They were going to execute him.”
A young boy, Purich stayed in Serbia with his mother.
“My dad left his seminary books up in the attic,” he said. “I started reading those at age 9. I got hooked on them. I didn’t realize until I was 25 how much I had learned.”
Purich has no formal education in philosophy. “But informal education – I have a Ph.D. in the stuff.”
From philosophical ideas in his father’s seminary books, he took practical advice on how to make decisions.
He’s continued that inward journey since he emigrated to the United States from Serbia in the 1950s. His estate planning business took him all over the world. And he’s brought back pieces of different cultures to his property in Upper Yoder Township.
Over years, he’s built Tranquility Gardens – an outdoor museum of artifacts and statues – from his travels intertwined with nature. Some of the statues weigh tons. Purich, now retired, said the sanctuary has helped him explore knowledge and find peace.
“Now, I’m 79 years old, and my health is not good,” he said.
‘A wellness retreat’
Purich’s Tranquility Gardens illuminates teachings of ancient sages – Confucius, Socrates, Plato and Aristotle – whose messages on defining and living a virtuous and meaningful life have helped him through difficulty. It was his place to reflect when Carol was ill, he said.
“It would be a shame if it was only used by me,” he said.
Since 2009, he’s been focused on education.
He’s worked with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to launch an initiative to address poverty issues and the impact on learning and career opportunities for local children. He’s also partnered with the local Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, a liaison of the state Department of Education for local school districts.
And he teamed with Goodwill Industries to start a mentoring program to connect area adults with children.
Solidifying a future for his gardens is his latest project. By inviting small groups of community leaders to the gardens over the years, he has completed a feasibility study to determine how others can benefit from it. Feedback from those small sessions have led him to this point.
Now he hopes to take the next step in making the gardens a permanent fixture of the Johnstown community beyond his lifetime.
“It’s going to be a wellness retreat and academy,” he said.
He said he foresees his gardens providing knowledge of philosophy and mindfulness for community leaders including caregivers, teachers, nurses and U.S. military veterans.
The feasibility study and curriculum planning are being undertaken by his Tranquility Gardens board and Executive Director Tresa McVicker.
“We have begun development of courses,” McVicker said.
Courses will be tailored to the group that is visiting, she said.
Purich and McVicker are not counting on in-person programming until zoning variance is approved.
