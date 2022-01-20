JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Upper Yoder Township supervisors on Thursday evening tabled the renewal of police Chief Donald Hess’ contract, which is set to expire in March.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Edward Barzeski declined to comment any further after the supervisors unanimously agreed to table the renewal of Hess’ contract “until further notice.”
Solicitor Robert Shahade said that Hess’ increased duties at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School may require making changes to the township’s five-member police force.
“He’s been volleying back and forth with Westmont (Hilltop) School District, which may require restructuring the police force,” he said.
Upper Yoder Township has supplied a police presence at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School each school day since the mid-December arrest of two teenagers accused of plotting to carry out a shooting at the building.
Hess said Upper Yoder Township police will continue to supply an officer to the school until Westmont Hilltop school officials hire a school resource officer.
Hess was absent from the supervisors’ meeting on Thursday as he attended a Westmont Hilltop School Board meeting. Reached by phone after the meeting, he said he would like to continue as the township’s police chief.
“We have things we are working out in house,” he said. “It’s not anything to do with the school situation. We are going to continue to partner with West Hills Regional Police to put an officer there until (the school district gets) a school officer.”
Hess said his current contract began in 2017.
“All I can say is that, as of right now, I’m still chief of Upper Yoder until I’m told differently,” he said. “I would like to continue in this position and have our department continue to partner with the school district to keep kids safe.”
Hess said his department is small and stationing an officer at the school stretches it thin at times, but the West Hills Regional Police Department also supplies an officer if Upper Yoder Township needs help, he said.
“We are short-handed, like a lot of agencies, but the most important resource in the township is that school of 800 kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.