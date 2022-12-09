JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Westmont Hilltop School District student was hit by a car on Friday while waiting for a bus on Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Township, authorities said.
A vehicle was traveling down the fog-covered road at 6:57 a.m. when it struck a postal truck crossing Elim Street, Upper Yoder Township police Chief John Blake said.
The driver of the vehicle tried to avoid the crash. The vehicle careened off the truck and struck a 12-year-old student at the bus stop. The student was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with non-life-threatening injuries, Blake said.
Police are continuing the investigation. Heavy fog contributed to the crash, Blake said.
"We are thankful the injury sustained by the student was not life-threatening and hopefully they will recover quickly," schools Superintendent Thomas R. Mitchell said.
Upper Yoder Township firefighters and EMS responded along with Southmont firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.