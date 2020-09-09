A woman pulled from her burning home in Upper Yoder Township last month has died and her husband has been charged with her death, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged Gregory Z. Clem, 64, with criminal homicide, the district attorney's office confirmed on Wednesday.
Detectives allege that Clem set fire to the couple's home in the 3300 block of Menoher Boulevard on Aug. 24.
Sheila A. Clem, 59, was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she died Saturday. Investigators said that Gregory Clem admitted to setting a table on fire inside the home.
According to a criminal complaint, fire broke out at 10:18 p.m. trapping the woman inside.
The woman called 911, saying her husband had set the fire.
Firefighters found the woman against the wall inside the home "gasping for air, suffering from severe burns all over her body," the complaint said.
Sheila Clem was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and then airlifted to a burn unit in Pittsburgh.
The woman was placed on a ventilator with second- and third-degree burns covering 85% of her body, the complaint said.
Clem later told authorities that he told his wife to get out because he was going to burn down the house.
Clem said he "did pour gasoline on the dining room table and did light it," the complaint said.
He also faces arson, aggravated assault and related counts.
Clem is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.