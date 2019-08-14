Upper Yoder Township police say they located an Arizona man who they say pointed a loaded firearm at another person on Monday in the township.
Upper Yoder police Chief Don Hess said Wednesday that Joseph Ambrosini, 57, is no longer a threat.
Ambrosini had an arrest warrant for charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
According to Hess, Ambrosini has family in Upper Yoder Township as well as Duncansville in Blair County, and police thought he may have been attempting to return to Arizona.
