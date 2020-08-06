An Upper Yoder Township police officer received a letter of commendation for pulling a drowning man from the waters of the Stonycreek River last month, police Chief Donald Hess said.
A man was tubing on July 18 when he fell from his raft and struck his head on a rock.
"Officer Miller heard the victim calling for help," Hess said. The river was shallow enough where the 45-year-old man was able to barely keep his head above water.
"Officer Miller was in full uniform. He didn't hesitate and went straight into the river."
EMS transported the man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated for head and neck injuries, Hess said.
Miller respectfully declined to be interview, Hess said.
Miller received a similar commendation about two years ago while working for the Richland Township Police Department. Miller and Geistown officer Jared Shope revived a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest at Copies Plus on Belmont Street, Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.
