Upper Yoder Township turned down a $451,900 state grant that would have afforded a new road to The Ridge recreation center.
All four supervisors – Edward Barzeski, Roy Shaffer, Paul Pioli and William Huston – were in agreement during their public meeting Thursday.
Funding for facility upgrades at The Ridge, they said, should be prioritized before a new public access road.
With 62 acres and a banquet hall, The Ridge at 3984 Menoher Blvd. is rented routinely for parties including family reunions, the supervisors said.
They said they did not consider a new public road and cul-de-sac as an improvement for The Ridge because it would offer vehicles unfettered access and require more policing than its current private driveway that can be gated.
Prior to the decision Thursday, area resident Lou Crocco urged the supervisors to take the state money. Crocco said he owns property near The Ridge and hikes there frequently.
Crocco is also managing director of the KSA Group, which provides advocacy and lobbying services at the state and local level. He provided his services to Upper Yoder Township for free in the application process for the grant.
Grant restrictions
Since initially securing the grant in April, the supervisors received clarification that it could not be used for extending sewer and water service to The Ridge, nor could it be used for upgrades to the facility.
But Crocco said moving forward with constructing a new road would provide a safe turnaround area for drivers on Route 271.
The grant, funded by liquid fuels taxes, is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Think of gas prices,” he said.
“When you’re at the pump, you are paying for these projects in other communities.”
He also said taking the grant would help the township secure more grants for future projects at The Ridge.
However, with the money limited to road construction and no actual guarantee that it would lead to future grant awards for other needs, the supervisors declined the money.
Barzeski said he felt it was “putting the cart before the horse” to build a new road without repairing The Ridge’s water and sewer systems and banquet hall.
“If it was money for the building, then I would have no problem,” Barzeski said.
Pioli agreed, and emphasized the nascent master plan for recreation in the West Hills area.
Recreation study
With a $10,000 state grant, Upper Yoder, the Westmont Hilltop School District and Westmont Borough are launching a study of recreation sites including The Ridge.
The study would also aid in the possible formation of a new West Hills Recreation Commission that would be owned by all of the governmental agencies participating in the study and perhaps Ferndale. Southmont Borough declined to participate in the commission.
Westmont Hilltop School Board member Rob Gleason spoke about that project during the Upper Yoder Township meeting Thursday.
“We will get money in October, and it will take 10 months to complete,” he said. “The Ridge needs a master plan to determine what needs to be done. It’s a gem for the Hilltop. We really need to get it into the mainstream so people can use it more.”
Study group
Three representatives from each agency participating in the study will form the study group, which will be led by a consultant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Upper Yoder supervisors voted Thursday to appoint Pioli, Gleason and resident Sue Konvolinka to represent the township in the study.
Konvolinka lives across from The Ridge and volunteered to be on the study committee during the meeting Thursday.
“The reason I want to be on the commission is I think the people who live near Ridge need to be involved in strategic planning,” she said.
The Ridge was built for the community by the Johnstown Tribune Publishing Company in 1947 and is maintained by the West Hills Recreation Commission, which is jointly owned by Upper Yoder Township and Westmont Borough.
Westmont Borough Council was in favor this week of accepting the $451,900 grant, but the decision rested with Upper Yoder.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
