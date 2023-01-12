JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As the ongoing health care worker shortage intensifies, UPMC announced Thursday the system will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour.
The action is intended to support current employees and recruit more workers, UPMC said in a press release.
Hospitals in the Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport areas will implement the pay increase by January 2025. The wage increases at other hospitals – including UPMC Somerset, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Western Maryland – will be in effect by January 2026.
"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment.
“We are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour.”
With nearly 95,000 employees across all facilities, UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania.
“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice,” Galley said. “At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”
He noted that UPMC offers benefits, such as pension plan matching payments, medical insurance and tuition assistance for employees and their families.
Those benefits allow those making $18 an hour to earn the equivalent of $27 an hour.
Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions, will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions, Galley said.
