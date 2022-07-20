SOMERSET, Pa. – A lockdown was put into place at UPMC Somerset on Wednesday after a report was made about a possible armed person being in the building.
“Standard security precautions were immediately taken at the facility and the campus was temporarily placed on lockdown,” according to a statement released by UPMC. “UPMC security and law enforcement collaborated to ensure that there was no threat to patients, employees or visitors.”
Law enforcement officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
